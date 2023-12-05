Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $3.50

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Big Lots by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

