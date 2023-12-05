Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,727 ($34.44) to GBX 2,526 ($31.91) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 2,300 ($29.05) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

