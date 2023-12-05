Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.41. 1,065,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.53 and its 200 day moving average is $403.33. The stock has a market cap of $336.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

