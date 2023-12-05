Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 95,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,986. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

