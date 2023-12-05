Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 69 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.13. 3,345,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

