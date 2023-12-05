BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 11,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE by 6,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in BCE by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 664,961 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in BCE by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BCE by 420.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,375. BCE has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

