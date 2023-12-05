Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $195.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.54 and its 200-day moving average is $178.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $197.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

