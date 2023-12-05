Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.18.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.37. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,317,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,312 shares of company stock worth $65,667,082. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.