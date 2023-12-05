Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.39. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

