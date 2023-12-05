ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ATI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of ATI opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. ATI has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

