Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,227,100 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 2,984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,933.7 days.
Assura Stock Performance
Shares of ARSSF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
Assura Company Profile
