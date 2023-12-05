Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,227,100 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 2,984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,933.7 days.

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of ARSSF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.