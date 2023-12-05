Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $213.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com cut Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN opened at $202.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.