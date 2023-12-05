Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,363 shares of company stock valued at $206,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.