Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Abcam and Aptose Biosciences are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A -230.97% -142.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abcam shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Abcam has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Abcam and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 5 1 0 2.17 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Abcam presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,443.72%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Abcam.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abcam and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $447.49 million 12.29 -$10.51 million N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($7.93) -0.31

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

