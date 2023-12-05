AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,157,619 shares of company stock worth $46,591,335. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $217,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $22,402,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $48,726,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

