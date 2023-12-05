Analyzing United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) and Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parcel Service and Österreichische Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $100.34 billion 1.32 $11.55 billion $9.88 15.68 Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $1.74 20.84

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Österreichische Post. United Parcel Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Österreichische Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 0 15 5 1 2.33 Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Parcel Service and Österreichische Post, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus target price of $188.91, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Österreichische Post.

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Österreichische Post pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. United Parcel Service pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Österreichische Post pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Parcel Service has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. United Parcel Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and Österreichische Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 9.19% 43.46% 12.10% Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Österreichische Post shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Österreichische Post on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services comprising guaranteed time-definite express options in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The company also provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, post-sales, and mail and consulting services. In addition, it offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries; financial and information services; and fulfillment and transportation management services. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing. The Parcel & Logistics division offers solutions for parcel and express mail items; and value-added services, including food delivery, warehousing, order picking, returns management, and web shop logistics and infrastructure, as well as cash transportation services. The Retail & Bank division is involved in the provision of telecommunication products and merchandise; postal, financial, and payment transaction services; and self-service solutions, such as pick-up and drop-off stations at various locations. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Oesterreichische Post AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG.

