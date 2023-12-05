Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
AP opened at $2.77 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
