Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AP opened at $2.77 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

