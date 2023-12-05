American Trust Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 1,516,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

