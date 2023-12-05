American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $208.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.29. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

