Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.55.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMED

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,336.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.