Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,006 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,587,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

