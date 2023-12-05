Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

