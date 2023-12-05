Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 90.4% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 44.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

ACN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.18. The company had a trading volume of 345,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.63 and a 200 day moving average of $312.83. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $338.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

