AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NYSE:AIR opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAR in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

