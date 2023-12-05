991,960 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 991,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

