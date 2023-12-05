1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 659 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.