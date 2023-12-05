1,540 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

