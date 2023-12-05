15,000 Shares in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,280,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 83,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

STER stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,647. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $180.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

