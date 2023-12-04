WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

NFLX stock traded down $12.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

