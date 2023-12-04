WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE UNH traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $546.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

