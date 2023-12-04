WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 33,989 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.62. 1,651,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
