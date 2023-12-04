WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 33,989 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.62. 1,651,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

