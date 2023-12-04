Wells Fargo & Company Increases Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $84.00

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Institutional Trading of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

