Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $153.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,279. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

