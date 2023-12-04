Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Mendel Money Management’s 8th Largest Position

Mendel Money Management trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.8% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 28.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $66,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $237.85. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $468.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,961 shares of company stock worth $19,629,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

