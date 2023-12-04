Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,301. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

