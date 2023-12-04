Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a market cap of $455.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

