Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Invests $266,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.10. 489,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,124. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

