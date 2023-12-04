Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 3.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 845,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

