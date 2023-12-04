USDD (USDD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.45 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. USDD has a total market cap of $718.00 million and approximately $95.45 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
USDD Profile
USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,026 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.
USDD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.
