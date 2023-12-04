Union Savings Bank Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $156.97. 2,709,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,832,483. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

