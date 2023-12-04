Union Savings Bank Takes $2.28 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.48. 340,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.