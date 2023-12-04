Union Savings Bank Invests $1.54 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,770. The stock has a market cap of $383.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

