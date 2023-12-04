Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $117.28 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $303.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.