Towle & Co. Sells 2,400 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,522 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Foot Locker accounts for about 2.2% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.65% of Foot Locker worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,153 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 187.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,722 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 772,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.