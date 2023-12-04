Towle & Co. Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 3.9% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.37% of Arrow Electronics worth $29,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.