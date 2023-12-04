Towle & Co. Purchases 2,840 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Towle & Co. owned 0.08% of Ryerson worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $8,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $639,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,713 shares in the company, valued at $15,998,212.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,409 in the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

