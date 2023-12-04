Towle & Co. Invests $787,000 in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 306,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Towle & Co. owned about 0.58% of Fossil Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fossil Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
Shares of FOSL stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
