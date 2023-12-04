Towle & Co. Increases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Towle & Co. lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair accounts for about 3.4% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $25,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 294,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 204,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DINO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.