Towle & Co. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $95.12 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $579.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $474,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

