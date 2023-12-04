Towle & Co. Has $1.24 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $280.95 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.22 and its 200-day moving average is $282.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.08 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.